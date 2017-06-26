MANGALURU: The Karwar-Kannur-Mangaluru-Yeshwanthpur Express (16523/16517) will not run on the new route—Hassan-Shravanabelagola route. The South Western Railway has clarified it in a RTI query sought by Anil Kumar Hegde.

In another development, the railways has indicated that there is no possibility of reducing the time taken (from 18 to 16 hours) for the trip between Karwar-Mangaluru-Yeshwanthpur. According to the RTI reply which is available with Express, the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committees of both Mysuru and Bengaluru have not agreed to the diversion of the train from the present Hassan-K R Nagar-Mysuru-Mandya-Ramangaram-Hejjala-Yeshwanthpur route.

The reply also has clarified that there was no proposal from the Railway Board to divert this train to the new route.