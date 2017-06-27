MYSURU: District administration has served notice to Charvaka Social and Cultural Trust for serving beef and other non- vegetarian food to participants inside Kalamandira at the interaction programme on ‘Right to Food - Freedom of Person’.Deputy Commissioner D Randeep said: “Showcause notice has been issued and going by their response, we may forfeit security deposit or ban the organisation from hosting programmes in Kalamandira in future.”

Meantime, pro-Hindu organisations have strongly condemned the event. BJP Yuva Morcha workers considering it as desecration cleaned the premises of Maneyengala in Kalamandira on Monday by sprinkling Gau Mutra (cow urine) using mango leaves. They raised slogans against rational thinkers and district administration for giving permission to host the event.

Stating that the ‘so called’ rational thinkers and writers consuming beef on the premises have spoilt the sacredness of the place, they raised slogans against Kannada and Culture department assistant director Channappa for giving permission to host the event without proper enquiry.