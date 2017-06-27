KALABURAGI: Police opened fire on an undertrial who allegedly tried to escape from the Kalaburagi Central Jail Tuesday morning.

Police sources said undertrial Tajuddin who was in judicial custody on charges of rape, allegedly tried to escape from the jail and was chased to the outskirts of Kalaburagi. There Tajuddin attacked the police with a sword. Police fired on him and took him in custody.

Tajuddin sustained a bullet injury and was admitted to the Basaveshwara Hospital here. A case has been registered at the University Police Station in this regard.