UDUPI : The historic iftar event hosted by Sri Vishwesha Thirtha swamiji, the octogenarian seer of Pejawar mutt at the Krishna temple at Udupi on Saturday to foster communal harmony, has ironically created a storm. The seer’s initiative seems to have not gone down well with Pramod Muthalik, the firebrand leader of Sri Rama Sene, who has termed it as a stab in the back for Hindutva forces. Some fringe groups called it a betrayal.

On Saturday, the swamiji greeted the Muslim fraternity and hosted the iftar event at the dining hall of Krishna temple and gave a brief benediction saying that God is one for all. “There is need for binding Hindus and Muslims together. The people of both communities should lead a cordial life,” he had said. The chief of Anjuman Mosque, Mohammed Sheesh, was present.

Coming out strongly against the seer’s gesture, Muthalik said, “We look forward to the same kind of love and reverence towards Hindu religious organisations from the Muslim fraternity. I would wait for the day when the Hindus can hold the Rama Navami festivities or Krishna Janmashtami in a mosque.”

Speaking to Express, the seer said, “I don’t see anything wrong in such initiatives. God created everybody equal. We may differ in the way we live, the way we pray. But every human being is God’s creation and we must respect His creation.”

The pontiff had arranged an elaborate menu that included ghee rice, beaten rice with curd, laddu, chakli, payasam and a platter of freshly cut fruits. The swamiji also distributed prasadam of Krishna temple to those present.