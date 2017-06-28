SHIVAMOGGA: Noted conservationist Rajendra Singh has taken the initiative to resolve the long-standing water row between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu by organising a meeting with a panel of judges representing Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in Chennai on June 28.

Singh told Express a ‘Commission for River Cauvery’ will be constituted with judges and experts to resolve the issue on socio-judicious consensus.

Rajendra Singh

“I travelled along the Cauvery basin in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and understood that there were issues such as change in cropping pattern and utilisation of water for industries,” said Singh, who is popularly known as the Water Man of India.

“The flow in Cauvery reduced which resulted in a row. Cultivation of water intensive crops like paddy, banana, sugarcane in major areas disturbed the demand and supply system,” he said.

Talking about the role of politicians, he said, “If governments had directed the farmers to stick to the cropping pattern, then there would not have been a tussle. But politicians kept the issue alive for political gains.” He added, “Our politicians never felt it was necessary to inform farmers to link their crop pattern with rain pattern. When there is no coordination between crop and rain patterns, there is more demand for water. They assured to get more water from Karnataka. How can they get more water when there is no water?” he asked.

Singh said he had five rounds of meetings last May with farmers, industrialists and other stakeholders to find a solution. Farmers are unhappy as crops failed and were ready to find a solution. He hoped that experts and judges coming together to constitute the commission would resolve the issue amicably.

Mahadayi issue

It is a geo-hydro morphological issue. Earlier Mahadayi was flowing towards east but now has changed its direction to west, like rivers Sharavathi and Kali. The natural flow diverted because of development and soil erosion, he said. There is no problem between Karnataka and Maharashtra but Goa has raised the issue. The Karnataka CM is eager to resolve the problem in the interest of north Karnataka people, he said.

Diversion of Sharavathi

demand for water is increasing with increase in density of population. Diversion of the Sharavathi river results in tussle between urban and rural people. So it is not a viable decision to divert the river water, he said.

How to revive water bodies in Karnataka

karnataka is a teacher in water harvesting. Earlier, linking of lakes and tank system prevailed in the state and it was disturbed with the centralised irrigation system. Now again efforts are being made to re-establish linking of lakes and tanks with rivers. Definitely this would support in strengthening the water bodies, he said. Regretting the fact of more water bodies in the state being encroached, he said there were three challenges in the state’s water management system. It is encroachment, pollution and exploitation. The government has to come forward to identify and notify the encroachments.