MANGALURU: Two young men from Tumkur district who came to visit the historic Ullal dargah drowned at a beach near Mogaveerapatna Wednesday.

Sharuk (19) and Hayaz alias Chotu were in a group of 10 people from Sira in Tumkur taluk who went to visit the Ullal dargah Wednesday. After visiting the dargah, they went to the Ullal beach and waded into the sea. But the sea was very choppy as the area had experienced heavy rain in the last few days.

Though local people and life guards told them not to wade out too far into the rough waters, Sharuk and Hayaz did not pay heed. Soon after, a bog wave dragged the two of them out to sea. The other members of the group tried to save them along with the lifeguards, but they could not.

Soon after, a team of local divers launched a search but the bodies are yet to be recovered, sources said.

A case has been registered at the Ullal police station in this regard.