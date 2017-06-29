BENGALURU: All India Congress Committee General Secretary and state in-charge K C Venugopal expressed his unhappiness with party cadres on Wednesday, while exhorting them to be proactive in convincing people to support the party.

It was a day of back-to-back meetings with committee members of various wings including Youth Congress, women’s wing, SC/ST morcha, agriculture cell and others, in the presence of KPCC president G Parameshwara and working president Dinesh Gundurao.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who attended the consultations with district leaders on Tuesday, was in Delhi for the filing of nomination papers by Meira Kumar for the President election.

Venugopal who sought information about the activities of each wing in the last four years was said to be unhappy with enrollment activities and is said to have counselled them to be more active and have a unified approach in promoting various programmes.