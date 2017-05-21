Home States Karnataka

Lokayukta court remands IAS officer Baderiya in judicial custody

The Special Lokayukta Court on Saturday remanded senior IAS officer Ganga Ram Baderiya in  judicial custody for two weeks.

Published: 21st May 2017 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2017 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Lokayukta Court on Saturday remanded senior IAS officer Ganga Ram Baderiya in  judicial custody for two weeks.

Judge Y Vanamala Anandrao, in-charge of Lokayukta Special Court, adjourned Baderiya’s bail plea to May 24. Baderiya was arrested for allegedly getting Rs 20 lakh from Vinod Goel of Janthakal Mining Company Private Limited through his son’s account and then allowing the company to lift about 1 lakh metric tonnes of low grade iron ore and manganese in Chitradurga.

Baderiya, secretary to the Revenue Department, was arrested on May 15 by the Lokayukta Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the illegal mining scam. During the hearing, the SIT counsel argued that if Baderiya was released on bail, he may influence the witnesses who were his subordinates of the mines and geology department and tamper with evidence.

Senior counsel M T Nanaiah, representing Baderiya, argued that his client  did not pass the order allowing Goel to lift the ore but he resisted the pressure put by the then chief minister who issued an ‘ultimatum’ to Baderiya to allow the company to lift ore. Finally, Baderiya had asked the deputy director of mines and geology, Chitradurga, to take action as per law, he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp