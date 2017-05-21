Lokayukta court remands IAS officer Baderiya in judicial custody

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Lokayukta Court on Saturday remanded senior IAS officer Ganga Ram Baderiya in judicial custody for two weeks.

Judge Y Vanamala Anandrao, in-charge of Lokayukta Special Court, adjourned Baderiya’s bail plea to May 24. Baderiya was arrested for allegedly getting Rs 20 lakh from Vinod Goel of Janthakal Mining Company Private Limited through his son’s account and then allowing the company to lift about 1 lakh metric tonnes of low grade iron ore and manganese in Chitradurga.

Baderiya, secretary to the Revenue Department, was arrested on May 15 by the Lokayukta Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the illegal mining scam. During the hearing, the SIT counsel argued that if Baderiya was released on bail, he may influence the witnesses who were his subordinates of the mines and geology department and tamper with evidence.

Senior counsel M T Nanaiah, representing Baderiya, argued that his client did not pass the order allowing Goel to lift the ore but he resisted the pressure put by the then chief minister who issued an ‘ultimatum’ to Baderiya to allow the company to lift ore. Finally, Baderiya had asked the deputy director of mines and geology, Chitradurga, to take action as per law, he said.