Look at gravity of situation, call off protest, HC tells doctors

The High Court requested the doctors of private hospitals and nursing homes to call off their strike immediately, considering the gravity of the situation.

Published: 17th November 2017 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2017 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Thursday requested the doctors of private hospitals and nursing homes to call off their strike immediately, considering the gravity of the situation. Observing that it is a matter of life and death, a division bench of acting Chief Justice H G Ramesh and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar made the request while ordering notice to the state, the Association of Doctors of Private Hospitals, Indian Medical Association-Karnataka, Karnataka Medical Council. The bench asked the representatives of Association of Doctors of Private Hospitals to attend a meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The Chief Minister will hold a meeting with the doctors on Friday.

The court was hearing three public interest litigation petitions filed by one Adinarayanashetty of Nelamangala and Amrutesh, a practising advocate of the High Court, and another person against the doctors strike over the KPME Bill. “The Bill is not even tabled and even before that there is opposition,” the bench said and adjourned the hearing to Friday after Advocate General Madhusudan R Naik said that the State government had an open mind to discuss the matter and would table the Bill only after meeting doctors’ representatives . When the bench said doctors must withdraw the strike as the Chief Minister was willing to talk, the counsel for Association of Doctors of Private Hospitals which has 327 hospitals as members in Bengaluru, said only OPD was closed and all emergency services were available. “I cannot ask my clients to withdraw the protest unless I talk to them. Therefore, give me time till Friday morning,” he pleaded.

IMA has not called for strike

The counsel for Indian Medical Association- Karnataka informed the court that it had not called for a strike and that 27,000 doctors of the total 1.25 lakh registered medical practitioners in Karnataka were only members of the Association. “All 27,000 doctors are working. They are only opposing the Bill and the association president extended his support by participating in the strike,” the counsel added.

High Court doctors strike

