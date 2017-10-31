BENGALURU: The ping pong scam game between Congress and BJP is intensifying with the ruling Congress on Monday accusing senior BJP leader and former deputy CM R Ashoka of being involved in a Rs 10,000 crore land scam.

Congress has accused Ashoka of allotting 2,500 acres of unauthorised land in 75 villages of Bengaluru South taluk when he was the chairman of Bagair Hukum Regularisation Committee under BJP rule. Releasing documents in support of their allegation, MLCs V S Ugrappa, Mohan Kondajji, Prof K E Radhakrishna and P R Ramesh urged the government to take cognisance. They demanded that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) register a suo motu case.

Ugrappa said that the Assistant Commissioner of Bengaluru South Taluk had submitted a report to the Deputy Commissioner Bengaluru Urban District on the irregularities in land allotment, who in turn directed the Tahsildar to take action. The Legislative Assembly Committee on the Government Assurances has also found irregularities and has recommended action, he added. As chairman of the committee, Ashoka had allocated bagair hukum lands to former corporators, his family members and BJP workers, resulting in a loss of Rs 10,000 crore to the state exchequer, Ramesh alleged. He said that land had been allocated to ineligible beneficiaries in 16 villages under various clauses of Karnataka Land Revenue Act 1964.

Ashoka dismissed the allegations. “This case was quashed by both Lokayukta and High Court two years ago. If they want to pursue the case, they had to appeal against the High Court order before the Supreme Court, not hold a presser,” he said. He conceded that he chaired the Bagair Hukum Land Allotment Committee between 2000-2004 but added that Congress was in power at the time. He said that it was a committee of five, with four Congress nominees. “How can I alone allot land? Moreover, the applications are made before the government.”

BJP sees scam in purchase of sweeping machines

BJP has accused BBMP officials of having indulged in huge irregularities in purchase of `850 crore mechanical sweeping machines and compactors to keep the city clean. The party has alleged that the scam has been perpetrated with patronage from Bengaluru Development Minister K J George. BJP MLA Dr Ashwathna-rayana told reporters here on Monday that by violating tender procedures, BBMP officials have misappropriated crores of rupees in procuring sweeping machines.

Though the Special Commissioner annulled the tender proceedings, BBMP officials procured sweeping machines at a higher cost and approved its maintenance from a Delhi-based company, he said. Ashwathnarayana explained that by violating tender norms, BBMP officials purchased Vehicle Mounted sweeping machines instead of procuring Self Propelled machines. “BBMP has paid `89 lakh for each machine and it paid `2.48 crore per machine for operation and maintenance for 5years. Bengaluru Development Minister K J George, joint commissioner Sarfraj Khan, executive engineer Hemalatha, technical assistant Lokesh are involved in this scam,” he alleged.