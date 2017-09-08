BENGALURU: Alchemy 2017 - the annual management conclave of Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) - will be held from 9am to 5pm on Friday and Saturday.

The event aims to provide industrial insights to management students of the institute. Speakers from various organisations will speak during the programme. Speakers include Dr H K Hota, CMD, BEL and Susheela Venkataraman, Principal Director (Retd), Asian Development Bank.

The conclave will discuss implications of changes brought about by advancements in technology and the government’s initiatives. Three panel discussions are lined up - ‘Technological singularity’, ‘Bankable India?’ and ‘GST: Good and Simple Tax?’