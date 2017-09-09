BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister K J George on Friday ruled out tendering his resignation as per the demand of opposition BJP. “I will resign only if the Chief Minister asks me to do so,” the minister said at the KPCC office on Friday.

After the Supreme Court ordered CBI probe into DySP M K Ganapathy suicide case, the BJP had demanded George’s resignation. George said, “The Supreme Court, which has ordered CBI probe into the case, has not mentioned my name. BJP is just politicising the issue. It looks like they don’t want the case to be solved. They are only interested in my resignation.”

He added, “Soon after Ganapathy’s death, there were allegations against me. Hence, I resigned on my own. Now, let the CBI submit its report. The minute the Chief Minister directs me to quit, I will not stay in that post for another second. But I won’t succumb to someone else’s pressure,” he said.

Earlier, the state government had rejected the demand for a CBI probe and handed over the case to CID. The CID later gave a clean chit to George. Ganapathy, during his last interview to a television channel in July 2016, had accused George and two other police officials of harassing him.