MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has lashed out at the BJP for blaming the state government for the flood-related problems and tradegies that Bengaluru is currently facing. Taking a dig at Union Minister H N Ananthkumar for pointing fingers at the state government for the flooding of residential areas and poor drainage system, he said the present situation would not have arisen if the previous BJP government had cleared encroachments and improved basic infrastructure.

He said the government has taken all precautions to ensure that rain-related tragedies do not occur. There is 800-km of stormwater drains in Bengaluru city, and the government has cleared encroachments on 400 acres, he said and added that they have instructed the authorities to clear encroachments across the city and given funds to desilt drains and tanks.

Refering to the heavy downpour in Bengaluru which led to four people losing their lives, he said the government has provided relief and directed the civic body to immediately clear uprooted trees. He commending Bengaluru Development Minister K J George, the Mayor and the Commissioner for handling the situation well. Asked whether the rain will improve political fortunes of the Congress, Siddaramaiah said the state that did not receive rain in July.

However, the rain in August which is continuing in September will address the drinking water problem, recharge groundwater and benefit crops. Clarifying that the government will not go for early polls, he said the polls will be held in April-May and they are confident that Congress will come back to power.

‘EXPEDITE DASARA WORKS’

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed Deputy Commissioner D Randeep to expedite road repair works and laying of footpaths on the New Sayyaji Rao Road through which the Dasara procession passes. Siddaramaiah directed the officials to follow protocol in invitation to prevent any confusion and to focus on the quality of work in the Dasara exhibition.

BLAMES PREVIOUS VCs FOR KSOU MESS

Mysuru: Siddaramaiah on Sunday blamed previous Vice- Chancellors of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) for the present mess in the institution and delay in getting recognition from the University Grants Commission (UGC). Siddaramaiah said that he will personally call UGC authorities and will look into the issue. He also batted for banking tests in Kannada.