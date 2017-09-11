BENGALURU: Minister for Municipal Administration, Eshwar Khandre has called upon the Lingayat community to unite against all efforts to divide it. Speaking at the ‘Yuva Bhandavya’ convention organised by youth wing of Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Mahasabha, he said there is no difference between Veerashaiva and Lingayat as being touted by a few people.

“You belong to a such a community that has propagated equality in terms of caste, creed and gender, love, social justice and freedom. You should feel proud of it because we have not just accepted the downtrodden into our society, but also gave them their rights,” he said. Stating that there are various systems in the religion, which might have led to several misunderstandings, he felt this should not lead to division of society, “ It can be resolved by discussion,”he said.

On the Veerashaiva Mahasabha being criticised, Khandre said the Sabha was formed 113 years ago with the sole intention that the society should grow and benefit. “The effort paid off. Several educational institutions came up. The growth of Bengaluru as a major IT hub has seen immense contribution from the educational institutes started by our community. We should understand all these and remain united. You should understand that our state will survive if we (Veerashava-Lingayats) survive. This is our contribution to society,” he said. Former president of Veerashaiva Mahasabha, Thippanna was almost emotional when he questioned, “What has the Mahasabha done wrong to you -- the members of the community. The Sabha told the community to stay united.

Is it wrong ? Today it is being looked down upon by some people. They speak bad about the Mahasabha.” Recollecting how the Mahasabha rose from its humble office to a mighty organisation over the last 50 years, the former MLC said that it all happened because there was no division in the community earlier. Stating that the term Veerashava Lingayat Mahasabha was coined by none other centurion pontiff of Siddaganga Math, Shivakumara Swamiji, he said the demand for a separate religion tag is at least 40 years old. “A decision was taken in this regard after obtaining consent from the community members and leaders at Koodala Sangama.

Those who have been demanding a separate Lingayat religion have been signatory to this demand for separate ‘Veerashaiva- Lingayat religion.’ He said that during the UPA government, the Mahasabha submitted a memorandum for separate religion status. “Then came the Lok Sabha elections and it remained on paper. Earlier, during the NDA regime led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, when the memorandum was submitted, the then deputy Prime Minister L K Advani refused to entertain it,” he said and added, “Now the people here want the ‘Veerashaiva’ be removed from Veerashaiva-Lingayat religion demand and are seeking religion status as just ‘Lingayat.’ How are we different from each other? Every religion has its own internal divisions. But we are neglected due to lack of unity.”