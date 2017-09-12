BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police who conducted a preliminary investigation into the illegal mining in Chikkaballapur taluk found that the officials of some departments allowed rampant illegal mining by conniving mafia at many sites.The officials failed to act against illegal mining due to the pressure of powerful local politicians, the Lokayukta police said in their report. Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Chikkaballapur district to conduct a probe and submit a report, preferably within ten weeks from the date of the order. The case has been listed to November 21, 2017.

Registering a suo motu complaint after he received an anonymous letter dated March 15, 2017, the Lokayukta had ordered the Superintendent of Police (SP), Lokayukta, Chikkaballapur, to conduct a preliminary investigation and submit a report. Accordingly, the report was submitted to the Additional Drector Gneral of Police (ADGP), Karnataka Lokayukta, on July 14. The report stated that there had been rampant illegal mining in several parts of Chikkaballapur taluk, particularly in Survey No.43 of Chikkanagavalli village. The Lokayukta then sought an opinion from ADGP and the Registrar.

“Since the report of the SP, Karnataka Lokayukta, Chikkaballapur, indicates that the illegal mining and stone crushing is being carried on and since it has serious adverse effect on the environment and results in continued loss of revenue to the State, I am directing the Deputy Commissioner, Chikkaballapur district, to prevent illegal activities in Chikkaballapur taluk and take appropriate steps in accordance with law,” the Lokayukta said.

“The DC shall submit the status report within 10 days from September 7, 2017 with regard to the steps taken to stop the operations,” the Lokayukta added.Justice Shetty issued a notice to the Principal Secretary to Department of Commerce and Industries, Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Chikkaballapur district, the Director of Mines and Geology, Environmental Officer, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

“From the preliminary investigation report, I am prima facie satisfied that illegal mining is being carried out by certain persons without valid licence/permit , and stone crushers are also being operated without valid permit/licence and the illegally mined materials are being transported by overloading the vehicles. The illegal mining and crushing causes pollution which would affect the health of the residents of that area and more particularly children and women,” the Lokayukta said.

Findings

Lokayukta SP’s report indicates the following:

Heeding to political pressure, Mines and

Geology, RTO, Revenue, PWD and police department officials connived with those involved in illegal mining

Illegal mining carried out by certain persons without valid licence and also even after the expiry of the licence granted Illegal stone crushing is also being carried out

Illegally mined materials are being transported by overloading the vehicles.

Directions to DC

Lokayukta asked Chikkaballapur Deputy Commissioner

(DC) to determine the following aspects:

Persons indulging in the illegal mining and stone crushing

Officers connived with illegal mining

Determining revenue loss

Steps to be taken to recover the loss from the culprits

Steps to be taken to prosecute culprits

Identify vehicles/machineries/tippers used for illegal mining