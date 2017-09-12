BENGALURU: The Siddaramaiah government is planning to launch private forests in the state all along the protected areas from Bhimgad to Bannerghatta.For private lands (comprising trees and grassy blanks with perennial water sources) to become eligible, they should fall in demarcated areas around Protected Areas (PAs), buffer areas or eco sensitive zones with connectivity to sanctuaries and reserves.

In a tectonic policy shift and that too with the Assembly elections nearing, the state government has quietly prepared the draft of Karnataka Private Conservancy Rules, 2017, which it claims will reduce human-animal conflict, connect fragmented wildlife corridors and encourage eco-tourism.

Express has accessed the policy document which may soon see implementation. This ‘new rule’ will allow ‘change in land use’ from the present practice of agriculture and plantation crops to silvi-pasture system which means setting up of private forests. Land owners who opt to declare their lands under this rule will be allowed to carry out tourism activities.

This new policy envisages formation of ‘private forests’ by individuals, planters, companies, NGOs and farmers who own at least 100 hectares. Small farmers too can get together to form a consortium and avail this benefit.Forest officials, however, are divided over this issue. While some claim that this will give a fillip to tourism, others say this will open up commercialisation of areas around PAs that are restricted and banned. An official added, “As it is we are short-staffed, now who will monitor and provide protection to wildlife in private forests? Peripheral areas cannot be opened up for tourism activities after the formation of ESZ.”

Wildlife activists say this is a big policy change that will enable private parties to operate resorts adjacent to sanctuaries with ease. One activist added, “It will legalise grabbing of forest lands. This is nothing but encouraging private realtors to change their land pattern to ‘private forest’ and go ahead with building resorts and hotels.”G Veeresh, wildlife activist added, “Opening of new resorts in the periphery of PAs is banned. Even in buffer and eco-sensitive areas, resorts cannot be opened. Hospitality industries, resort owners, politicians and some ministers will benefit from this.” Currently, this policy is in the final stages of framing. The concept is based on the South African model where private forests have been formed to encourage wildlife hunting on a large scale.

