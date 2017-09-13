BENGALURU: A Bengaluru-born scientist has been chosen for the US - Marconi Young Achiever 2017. The Marconi Society has decided to honour Google Scientist Ananda Teertha Suresh with the Paul Baran Young Scholar Award. Every year, the Prize is awarded to persons who have made a significant contribution to the advancement of communications for the benefit of humankind through scientific or technological discoveries. According to the society, recipients of the Marconi Prize are designated Marconi Fellows and are expected to pursue further creative work that would add to the understanding and development of communication technology.

Ananda Teertha Suresh

For instance, Suresh’s contribution help Indian users with a basic feature phone, doing an Internet search with a slow net connection. In this case, the phone sends the information about the search to a distant server, which sends the information back to the phone.

The bottleneck here, is the uplink which connects to the network. A logjam there, translates to a long wait and a big data bill for the mobile phone user. Now, what if the information sent, could be stripped of all non- essentials, then compressed to make the to-and-fro journey significantly faster? Suresh’s work helps address this concern. The 28-year-old researcher will receive the award at a ceremony in Summit, New Jersey (US) on October 3, 2017.

He got his Bachelor’s degree from IIT-Madras

Suresh was born in Bengaluru and did his schooling and college at the Sri Rajarajeshwari Vidya Mandira, Vijaya High School, and National College’s branch at Jayanagar seventh block respectively. He later obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Engineering Physics at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras in 2010. Suresh went to America where he did his Masters in engineering and PhD at University of California in San Diego between 2010 and 2016. Marconi Young Scholar candidates are nominated by their academic advisors. Winners are selected by an international panel of engineers and they will receive a $4,000 prize plus expenses to attend the annual awards event.