MADIKERI: A farmer has designed and developed an economically viable ploughing machine in Shanivarasanthe. A D Mohan Kumar, a native of North Kodagu completed his bachelor of commerce degree in Hassan but did not opt for a job. He hails from a farming family and always has been concerned about problems of farmers. His vision was to ease issues of farmers plagued by an acute shortage of labourers — through mechanisation.

He started a small welding shop in town for livelihood and started innovating. Five years back he developed a machine for dressing chickens which garnered good demand from many parts of the state. Later, he invented a spraying machine which can be used in coffee, pepper and areca estates. This machine runs on a 100 cc bike engine which also can be used to lift water.

Then he invented a firewood-breaking machine and a cardamom drying machine. All inventions and devices designed by Mohan Kumar facilitate farmers and are economical. He has always been striving to bring down the costs of his machines so that poor farmers can afford them. A week ago, he finishd designing a ploughing machine for small farmers. This new machine runs on a TVS 50 moped engine and consumes 850 to 1000 ml petrol per hour. The machine is helpful for small farmers who cannot afford to buy tillers or tractors.

Mohan said that a male labourer gets Rs 400-450 daily wage in the district and small and marginal farmers cannot afford to have bullocks and maintai them. He said the new machine costs Rs 30,000 and if the state government extends subsidy, it will much useful.