MANDYA: JD(S) rebel MLA Ramesh Babu Bandisiddee Gowda from Srirangapatna came under fire from villagers for not visiting Melapura village for four years. A video has gone viral on social media, showing villagers stopping the legislator’s car passing through the village. They are also heard taking him to task.

They accused Babu of failing to provide the village with a decent road, drainage and other basic facilities. They claimed village roads are not motorable and it has become difficult for elderly to walk on them. Have you ever visited to hear our grievances in four years, asked villagers, adding the legislator visited the village for the first time after elections in 2013. The legislator is here now as elections are around the corner, they alleged.