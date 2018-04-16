President's intervention sought into Kathua incident

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada Zilla Muslim Okkutta held a silent protest here on Monday and submitted an appeal to the president of India through Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil, demanding stern action against the culprits in Kathua rape and murder case.

President of the organisation addressing media persons demanded death penalty for the culprits.

Condemning the rape and murder which ironically took place at a sacred place, the organisation president called it a shame to the nation, asking the prime minister to ensure this does not happen. They also demanded justice for the girl raped by a public representative in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh while her father was assaulted and murdered after being put in lockup.

CPI(M) leader and candidate for Mangaluru South assembly elections Sunil Kumar Bajal joined the organisation in justice for Unnao and Kathua rape victims protest.

Asked why the posters displayed the picture and names of the Kathua victim, advocate Haneef from the organisation said, "She's deceased. However, we have not named the victim in the Lucknow case."