KALABURAGI: “There are no differences between Siddaramaiah and me. Please do not create problems,” senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge told media persons here on Wednesday. His statement assumes significance especially after the buzz that Kharge and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah did not see eye to eye on selection of party candidates for the May 12 assembly polls.

It is believed that there were differences over denying tickets to loyalists to accommodate turncoats. Another sore point, according to sources in the party, is that senior Congress leaders, including Kharge, had objected to Siddaramaiah’s plans to contest from two seats as that would have an adverse impact on the party in the Old Mysuru region.

“It was all media creation. Media has created much hype on many subjects with regard to Congress party,” Kharge said when asked about senior leaders opposing Siddaramaiah’s plans to contest from Badami apart from Chamundeshwari.

Refusing to share any details about the discussions in the party’s central election committee meeting, Kharge said, “I do not want to discuss those details. When the Congress high command takes a decision, as disciplined soldiers, both leaders of the party and workers have to obey it."

Kharge admitted that some ticket aspirants and their followers are not happy and party leaders are convincing them. “AICC president Rahul Gandhi himself met about 70-80 dissatisfied leaders and sorted out their issues. Such exercise will continue at the state and district level also," he said.

Siddaramaiah, meanwhile, still seems to be inclined to contest from Badami. "A delegation of leaders from Badami called on me on Tuesday night and pressured me to contest from Badami too," Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday.