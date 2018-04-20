MYSURU: Suspense over Chief Minister contesting from two constituencies continued even on Thursday as Siddaramaiah yet again dropped a hint that he is keen to contest from Badami, apart from Chamudeshwari in Mysuru.

“I will come there,” Siddaramaiah told party workers from Badami, giving a clear indication of his intention to contest from a constituency that is considered to be a safe seat for the CM. In Chamundeshwari, he is likely to face a tough fight from the combined opposition of JD(S) and BJP.

“It’s the prerogative of the high command to take a call. I am just a chief minister, not high command to clear the haze that has been building up. Whatever the decision is, I will abide,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Party sources said the high command is likely to take the decision on Friday after AICC president Rahul Gandhi returns to New Delhi from Amethi.

Siddaramaiah was stopped by a section of party workers from Badami enroute his campaign at Varuna. Women workers insisted that he contest from Badami. He asked them about their whereabouts, mostly to ensure that the message reaches right people.

On Wednesday, he held a meeting with senior Congress leaders including AICC General Secretary K C Venuogopal at a hotel in Mysuru. Sources said the same issue was discussed at the meeting.

Senior Congress leader and current MLA from Badami BB Chimmankatti and other leaders from Badami too met the CM in Mysuru.

Maintaining that there are no differences among the senior leaders over selection of candidates, especially over Badami seat, the CM blamed media for creating confusion. Rahul will decide the fate of other sitting MLAs who have been denied tickets. He said, “I will go on a state-wide tour from April 24 and will cover the left over constituencies, including those where the party is facing a tough fight.”