MADIKERI: From lush green coffee estates to the Cauvery, the distinct culture and traditions of Kodagu, is a known certitude. While Kodavas form the indigenous majority, the district is also home to several other communities such as the Arebashe Gowdas, Maaples, Heggades, Airis, Billavas, and Eravas. And the uniqueness of these communities is that each of them has, in a way, embraced a bit of the Kodava culture. Topping this list is the tradition of community sports spread across the district—just like the aroma of coffee —during April and May. Hockey, cricket, kabaddi, volleyball, throwball, squash, badminton, and athletics – the different communities get sun-kissed playing and watching the various sports that unravel during the summer months.

It has been 22 years since community sports began here when Pandanda Kuttappa and his brother Kashi Ponnappa introduced hockey. This was followed by the Arebashe Gowdas who flagged off cricket 20 years ago. “While tennis ball cricket stared in 1995 at village cluster level, it began as a community sport in 1998,” says Rishith Madaiah, secretary of Arebashe Gowda Cricket Academy. Kedambdi Cup, Paikera Cup, Kuttana Cup – each family takes turns in organising annual cricket tournaments, which go on for 21 days between April and May.“The Arebashe Gowda community has 18 clans and 920 families,” adds Rishith. The tournament began with 54 family teams and this year will see participation from 225 families at the Cheremane Cup.

This year’s Kulletira Hockey Cup will see a record-breaking participation of 333 teams – which has found a place in Limca Book of Records. “What started as a support ground for hockey enthusiasts has now made its mark at an international-level,” says sports journalist Kayapanda Shashi Somaiah. International hockey players like Prabhjot Singh, Deepak Thakur, Devesh Chauhan, Vikram Pillay, and Yuvraj Walmiki will take part in the tournament, whose final will be held on May 20.

A sum of `1.5 crore is going towards organising this event and Dr A B Subbaiah, former Indian goalkeeper and secretary of Hockey Karnataka says, “It is pleasant to see how hockey has been reuniting Kodava families. However, the funds could be used in a better way – in training new talents and in building a hockey association – than cracking it up on two months’ amusement.” The other community that gets busy in sports during the summer months is the Muslim community which has been organising cricket and volleyball events for over a decade now. Then there are Dalit Jai Bheem Cup Cricket, Malayalee Cricket Cup, Billava Cup, and Marati Cricket Cup.

The indigenous tribal communities too have recently started organising community sports, among which is the Erva Cricket Cup. While the Kodava hockey tourneys get their funds from private companies, other sports are mostly sponsored by noted families in their community, by community social clubs and from politicians who represent these communities. Meanwhile, it is the brotherhood and harmony that unfolds profoundly at these games. “It has united families divided due to property dispute and separated by boundary limits,” says Shashi Somaiah, sports journalist.

A few have other thoughts. “Nearly 21 years have passed since hockey was introduced as a community sport here. Yet, it has not contributed any international players. The game has to become result-oriented than entertainment-oriented,” says Ulliyada M Poovaiah, editor of a Kodava newspaper.

What’s new this year?

The winners of Kulletira Hockey Cup, along with cash prizes, will be gifted the Kodava traditional weapon, Peechakathi, and Kodava traditional attire. Blood donation and eye camps will be held during Cheremane Cup.

Cultural uniqueness

While community sport is bringing families together, it is also bonding two different families in kinship. The cultural uniqueness of each community comes alive during the inaugural and closing ceremonies.