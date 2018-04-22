MYSURU: Udaygiri police, who are investigating the ‘Justice for Kathua rape victim’ rally that took violent resulting in the injuries of a police inspector at Kyatamaranahalli on Friday, arrested five people suspected to be involved in the same. They were arrested on Saturday and were remanded in judicial custody.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, DCP (Law and order) N Vishnuvardhan refused to disclose the names of those arrested due to the sensitivity of the issue.

In all, four cases have been registered with regard to the incident that occurred between 9 am and 4.20 pm, on the basis of the complaints lodged by police personnel, a KSRTC bus driver whose vehicle was stoned and also a shopkeeper whose shop was ransacked by the mob, who made away with cash and other items during the melee, the officer added.

Anil Kumar, a police inspector attached to Vijayanagar, has alleged: “I was on duty at Tent Circle on Mahadevapura Road at 4.10 pm when a mob of around 100-120 people with clubs and stones in their hands were marching towards me, renting slogans. When I tried to restrain them from taking out a rally without permission and at the same time requested them to do so in a peaceful manner, one among the mobster threw a stone at my head.”

Janardhan Rao, a police constable, alleged that a mob of about 250-300 people tried to enforce a bandh and also indulged in stone pelting damaging properties. He was stopped from performing his duties.