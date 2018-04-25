KOPPAL: With police and excise sleuths insisting on receipts for purchase of more than 360ml of liquor, the poll code of conduct has turned into a party pooper for political parties in Koppal district.

Ever since the poll code of conduct came into effect from March 27, the excise sleuths have conducted 32 raids on liquor shops in the district. They have also seized 26.850 litres of beer and 183.380 litres of IML.

There were rumours about political parties bringing in liquor from Goa, following which excise officials started combing operations in the district even before the poll code of conduct came into force. Liquor is a favourite among party members to lure votes in their favour. Also, standing instructions have been given to retail liquor shops, including MSIL outlets, not to sell more than one bottle of beer or a quarter without a receipt, official sources told The New Indian Express.

The excise department has cracked down upon those buying excessive alcohol without any receipt. So far, 64 cases pertaining to excise offences have been booked, 32 people have been arrested and five excise permits have been suspended, Deputy Commissioner of Excise Prashant Kumar said.