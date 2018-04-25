Two professors of University of Mysore have been suspended for taking part in a meeting organised on behalf of Congress party in view of elections on May 12.

MYSURU: Two professors of University of Mysore have been suspended for taking part in a meeting organised on behalf of Congress party in view of elections on May 12. Prof P Maheshchandra Guru, chairman of the department of journalism and mass communication, and Prof Arvind Malgatthi of Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies ( KIKS), University of Mysore are the two professors facing the charge. According to a source at varsity, the action was based on a complaint from the office of deputy commissioner.

Notices were served on the said professors, who denied the charge, blaming the media. They had also claimed innocence for not making any speech during the meeting. However, the varsity authorities who relied on both print and video evidences, found them sharing the dais with Yathindra, the Congress candidate from Varuna.

The banner in the backdrop had a portrait of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with a slogan seeking votes for Congress. The charges against them are expected to be framed once the varsity syndicate meeting is convened after the elections. Following Guru’s suspension, associate professor Puttaswamy has been handed over the charge of chairman of journalism department.