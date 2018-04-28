Home States Karnataka

Ten private PU colleges across Karnataka disaffiliated

Considering the result data of the previous years, the department issued closure notice to 10 private unaided PU colleges across the state.

Published: 28th April 2018 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Pre University II examination.

The disaffiliated colleges are not allowed to provide admissions from 2018-19 academic year.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The department of pre-university education has given a strong message to colleges which have not given importance to academics by disaffiliating about 10 PU colleges which had zero results since the last three years. Considering the result data of the previous years, the department issued closure notice to 10 private unaided PU colleges across the state. These colleges are not allowed to provide admissions from 2018-19 academic year. According to officials from the department, these colleges are being served notices since three years and as they failed to improve the results, the affiliation has been withdrawn finally. In an official order, the department has said that as these colleges have failed to come out with any results and their track record is zero for 2015, 2016 and 2017, the decision to disaffiliate them has been taken. However, these colleges are located in North Karnataka and Hyderabad- Karnataka region.

Derecognised colleges

SJ Basaveshwara PU college Kanamadagu, Ballari; Dr Rekha P Patil PU college, Jandoti, Belagavi; Sri Kanchaneshwari PU college Guledagudda, Bagalkot; Gousia PU college Davanagere; Heerabi Yanka Naika PU college, Davanagere; Sri Maruti Independent PU college Hirekerur, Haveri; Mehboob Subani PU college, Kalaburagi; Rani Begaum PU college, Kalaburagi; Husaini PU college, Kalaburagi; Baptist PU college Sedam, Kalaburagi

