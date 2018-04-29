BJP workers damage farmland for Amit Shah’s helipad in Ilkal, farmer files complaint

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: A farmer from Bagalkot has filed a complaint against BJP workers for damaging his farmland to construct a helipad for party national president Amit Shah.

Jagadish Rudrappa Karadi has accused BJP leader Dodannagouda Patil and other workers of trespassing, destroying his farm in Ilkal of Bagalkot district and abusing him for questioning them.

The Ilkal police have initiated a probe. In his complaint to Ilkal police, Jagadish has stated that on Friday, BJP workers forced their way into his land and damaged parts of it to level the ground to construct a helipad for Shah.

“The 1.32-acre farmland at survey number 111 in Ilkal belongs to my relative but I live and work as a farmer here. On Friday, some people entered the land forcefully and started removing embankments on the outer edge. When I questioned them, I was abused,” read the complaint letter.

The land on Ilkal-Nagoor road lies close to the highway. Jagadish claimed that he was assured of Rs 10,000 as compensation but turned it down and filed a complaint instead. Jagadish has named BJP leader Dodannagouda Patil, workers Manju Shettar, Malliayya Mooganuoora math, Suguresh Nagaloti and Shymasundar Karava for destroying his farmland. While there were no standing crops, the farmer has alleged that they destroyed his farmland that had been prepared for sowing.

Jagadish told reporters, “I had prepared the entire land for sowing since monsoon is almost here but now they have destroyed it.” While the Congress has gone to town accusing the BJP of being insensitive towards farmers, the latter has assured to compensate the farmer. “The party will look into any highhandedness that local leaders may have committed. Whatever the damage, we will take care of the farmer and the issues —if any — will be sorted at the earliest,” said BJP spokesperson S Prakash. He added that Shah could not have been in the know of the local leader’s act. The police who have taken cognizance of the complaint said, “A few parts of the land have been used by the BJP workers to build a helipad. The party workers have taken permission from the authorities for the construction and landing of the helicopter. A part of the land has been destroyed during the construction.”

