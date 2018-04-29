Home States Karnataka

Skill Development Minister Ananthkumar Hegde in yet another faux pas

Hegde said,  Congress was a theatre company, which was ruling the country for the past 70 years. This company should not exist in the country in the future.

Published: 29th April 2018 05:22 PM

Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Union Minister for Skill Development Ananthkumar Hegde found himself at the center of another controversy, following remarks against AICC president Rahul Gandhi, here on Sunday.

Attacking him over his temple run in the State, he said that Rahul had visited temples wearing 'kaavi' clothes, visted mutts wearing 'Rudrakshi', mosques wearing chicken feathers and church wearing a cross. "He should now go to Shravanabelagola," he said, hinting at the nudity practised by Jain Digambaras.

He was speaking at a rally held at Thigadolli village of Kittur taluk, on Sunday.

BJP has never used religion for political purposes, he said, accusing Rahul of remembering that he was a Hindu only ahead of elections. "That is why he is visiting temples and mutts, even though he doesn't know how to drink theertha offered in temples," he said.

"Since someone told him, he went to the temple wearing 'Kaavi' clothes. Went to mutts wearing rudrakshi and went to mosque using chicken feathers. He wore a cross on his neck before going to the church. His job is to perform such drama," he said, asking Rahul to visit Shravanabelagola - one of the important centres of jain pilgrimage.

Theatre company

The country will not have a future as long as Congress is in this country. "To loot and to insult religions is their only job," he said. 

Attacking Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said that Siddaramaiah was the worst Chief Minister of the State. "He is dividing the community and has no religion nor heritage," he said.
Siddaramaiah, he alleged, was 'enjoying' with the 'PFI terrorists' behind the murder of Hindu workers.
 

