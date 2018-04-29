Wonders of Koppal grasslands

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

Protected grasslands of Koppal district are now attracting documentary filmmakers and are finding a spot in the global wildlife tourism map; In six months, at least 3 international wildlife documentary making teams have visited these parts

HUBBALLI: The neglected grasslands of Koppal district have finally got some attention. Not from the goverrnment agencies, which have often considered the grassland ecosystem as dry or waste land, but the attention is from the global wildlife filmmakers and firms.In the last six months, at least three international wildlife documentary making teams have visited these parts of Koppal. Firms like BBC, Nat Geo and wildlife documentarians such as Sandesh Kadur, Kalyan Varma and Amoghavarsha are working on documentaries on the unique wildlife that is flourishing in these parts of Karnataka.

The ‘Wild Karnataka’ has proposed a film to showcase the biodiversity and film the sequences of these endemic species to help create awareness. Sequences such as migratory birds in winter, otters in spring, wolves in summer and the black buck rutting before the monsoon rains are being documented here.

There are about 5 lakh hectares of unprotected grasslands in Koppal district. Koppal is the only district in Karnataka which does not have a wildlife sanctuary. The Otter Conservation Reserve which was recently notified lies in Ballari and Koppal.

Though neglected for many years, these grasslands have been home for some of the rarest wildlife that is found in India. The striped hyena and critically endangered Great Indian Bustard are still struggling to survive in these lands without any protection. It’s said that less than 500 Great Indian Bustards are left in India and about 20-25 bustards are recorded in Ballari and Koppal districts. The rare wildlife includes rusty spotted cats, Indian eagle owl, leopards, jungle cat, sloth bear and Indian fox.

“Just a couple of years ago there was little or no wildlife tourism in the grasslands and rocky scrub jungles of the Deccan. Except Daroji Bear Sanctuary, not many nature and wildlife photographers even considered visiting this wasteland with a preconceived notion that no wildlife could be seen, let alone be photographed in organised tours or safaris. With a determined effort and planned road map the Deccan Conservation Foundation has been able to preserve the habitat from further destruction,” says Indrajit Ghorpade, the founder of Deccan Conservation Foundation.

“Non-protected areas are low priority for wildlife protection and there is no presence of long-term policies and plans. Awareness, anti-poaching, posters and road kill signs, animal crossing hoardings will all be the indirect conservation messages that will go a long away in ensuring future generations will benefit from our work today. Such small pockets of micro habitats exist. And DCF is preserving and protecting them. Giving wildlife a chance to procreate, survive and find a safe haven, under our supervision,” he adds.

Experts suggest that for reviving wildlife populations in Koppal and the Deccan in North Karnataka, one needs to find ways to encourage wildlife and nature tourism. This will help create awareness, help in reducing wildlife crimes, poaching and hunting. Frequent visitors and tourists will deter anti-social elements and the local groups can promote responsible conservation tourism.

A retired forest official says that the grasslands are unique type of ecosystem and they must be protected. “It’s good news that the animals are making a comeback in Koppal grasslands. The pockets where animal population is large can be protected by marking notified areas. Karnataka has already lost a large chunk of grassland ecosystem in Chitradurga district. The same mistake should not be repeated in Koppal. Already some parts of grasslands near Tungabhadra dam have been given for steel plants. The area must be consolidated to protected rare species like wolves and hyenas,” he says.