Departments related to North Karnataka to be moved to Belagavi: CM H D Kumaraswamy

Addressing a delegation of Uttara Karnataka Pratyeka Rajya Horata Samithi, Kumaraswamy said he plans to set up industrial clusters as well as transfer of departments.

01st August 2018

The North Karnataka flag designed by Uttara Karnataka Horata Samiti

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Government departments looking into North-Karnataka-specific affairs could soon be moved out of Bengaluru. With allegations of bias against North-Karnataka districts eating into his image and government, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday revealed his plans to shift a few departments to North Karnataka districts for better governance. Kumaraswamy also plans to have a Upa Lokayukta and information commissioners for Hyderabad-Karnataka and Mumbai-Karnataka regions.

Head offices of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam etc that work for North-Karnataka issues will be moved to Belagavi.

Apart from government departments, the Chief Minister also has plans of transferring out one of the Upalokayuktas to Belagavi so people from the districts do not have to come all the way to Bengaluru to air their grievances. “I also have given a thought to the possibility of splitting the Information Commission and posting one commissioner each in Belagavi and Kalaburagi,” he added.

