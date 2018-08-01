Home States Karnataka

North Karnataka: From unity of state to state of unity

They have also accused the CM of neglecting the region in his recent budget and not giving adequate representation to leaders from the region in his ministry.

Published: 01st August 2018 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

The North Karnataka flag designed by Uttara Karnataka Horata Samiti

By Pramodkumar Vaidya
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Ironical as it may seem, the call for separate statehood is coming from the very region from where the call for unification of Karnataka, including all Kannada-speaking areas, was given.

Though, the voices are not yet shrill and don’t seem to have wide support, it should serve as a wake-up call for the state government to address the issue before anymore damage is done. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s recent remarks on voters of North Karnataka has infuriated locals and many organisations have called for a bandh on Thursday.

They have also accused the CM of neglecting the region in his recent budget and not giving adequate representation to leaders from the region in his ministry.

Those demanding statehood say North Karnataka is far underdeveloped than the souther parts despite having natural resources, more arable land and population. After the reorganisation of the state on linguistic basis, the focus of past governments has been on developing districts around Bengaluru. Over the years, a sense of alienation has built up among people in the northern region.

Even within the region, indices of development differ between Bombay-Karnataka and Hyderabad-Karnataka. Narrowing the gap between these two regions itself is a herculean task for any government, a senior BJP leader said adding that excepting this from the present JD(S)-Congress government is impossible.

The demand for statehood for North Karnataka is not new. While agitation for special status for Hyderabad-Karnataka region was at its zenith during early 2000s, former minister Vaijnath Patil, who spearheaded the struggle, gave the first call for a separate state then. The region also observed Karnataka Rajyotsava as ‘Black Day’ and hoisted a separate state flag. However, this move did not gain much traction, but the agitation continued.

A senior advocate in Hubballi said the agitation coincided with the demand for a High Court Bench in Dharwad and Kalaburagi. As the then government did not respond positively to the demand, voices for a separate North Karnataka state were again heard in the region and a separate flag was hoisted too. After prolonged struggle by the Bar association, supported by people from all walks of life, the government set up circuit benches which were later upgraded to full benches of the HC, he pointed out.

To look into regional imbalance and suggest measures to address it, a committee headed by noted economist Prof D M Nanjudappa was formed. “The committee suggested spending `2,000 crore each for eight years in row, totalling `16,000 crore. When the Congress-JD(S) combine (2004-06) did not show enough enthusiasm to implement the Nanjundappa Committee report, the demand for a separate state rose again,” recalled Somashekhar Kotambari, whose organisation has given a call for bandh on Thursday.

The bandh called by Uttara Karnataka Pratyeka Rajya Horata Samiti is gaining traction, but organisations in Hyderabad-Karnataka have snubbed it.  Even those demanding implementation of the Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project, which will quench the thirst of 11 taluk in three districts, were of the view that the government has not paid enough attention to their struggle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
north Karnataka H D Kumaraswamy Kannada-speaking areas Karnataka Rajyotsava

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century