Passengers wait for 16 hours as two pilots take ill

By Express News Service

MANGALURU:A Dubai-bound Spicejet flight with 188 passengers on board was delayed for more than 16 hours after two pilots took ill, one after the other, on Wednesday. The flight was scheduled to take off from Mangaluru International Airport at 12.45 am.In a statement, SpiceJet spokesperson Anand Deora said the particular flight (SG 59) is operated by Corendon Airlines with whom SpiceJet is entered into wet lease.