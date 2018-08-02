Passengers wait for 16 hours as two pilots take ill
A Dubai-bound Spicejet flight with 188 passengers on board was delayed for more than 16 hours after two pilots took ill, one after the other, on Wednesday.
Published: 02nd August 2018 06:42 AM | Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 06:42 AM | A+A A-
MANGALURU:A Dubai-bound Spicejet flight with 188 passengers on board was delayed for more than 16 hours after two pilots took ill, one after the other, on Wednesday. The flight was scheduled to take off from Mangaluru International Airport at 12.45 am.In a statement, SpiceJet spokesperson Anand Deora said the particular flight (SG 59) is operated by Corendon Airlines with whom SpiceJet is entered into wet lease.