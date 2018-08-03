Bengaluru to get national centre of excellence in agriculture innovation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Cabinet on Thursday gave its approval to set up a Cabinet Sub-committee headed by the Chief Minister to decide on special incentives that could be offered to draw big-ticket investments to the state. Though the state already has packages of such incentives, the cabinet felt the need for offering special incentives for mega or super projects depending on the investment amount, employment generation potential and backwardness of the region where the investment is proposed.

“The Cabinet sub-committee headed by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will decide on the special incentives to be offered,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

Bengaluru will soon have a National centre of excellence in agriculture innovation. The Cabinet approved a grant of `15 crore to set up the centre in association with National Centre for Biological Sciences.

“This would be the first of its kind institution of excellence to promote innovation in agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry domains,” Byre Gowda said. A proposal for upgradation of hospitals attached to government medical colleges in Koppal, Gadag, Chamarajnagar and Mysuru also got nod.

Schools and colleges being run by various temple trusts under the Muzrai department would soon have to comply with the roster system (caste reservation) in recruitment of teachers and other staff.

The Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Rules, 2002 would be amended to make it mandatory for these institutions to recruit staff based on the system of merit and roaster. The Cabinet gave its nod to it on Thursday. “The educational institutions run by these temple trusts had no clear recruitment rules and the proposed amendment to the rules would bring greater transparency in recruitment,” said the minister.