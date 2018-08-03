Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru to get national centre of excellence in agriculture innovation

The State Cabinet on Thursday gave its approval to set up a Cabinet Sub-committee headed by the Chief Minister to decide on special incentives that could be offered to draw big ticket.

Published: 03rd August 2018 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy chairing a meeting in Bengaluru on Thursday. Deputy CM G Parameshwara, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Chief Secretary Ratna Prabha look on | Pushkar V

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Cabinet on Thursday gave its approval to set up a Cabinet Sub-committee headed by the Chief Minister to decide on special incentives that could be offered to draw big-ticket investments to the state. Though the state already has packages of such incentives, the cabinet felt the need for offering special incentives for mega or super projects depending on the investment amount, employment generation potential and backwardness of the region where the investment is proposed.

“The Cabinet sub-committee headed by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will decide on the special incentives to be offered,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told reporters after the Cabinet meeting. 

Bengaluru will soon have a National centre of excellence in agriculture innovation. The Cabinet approved a grant of `15 crore to set up the centre in association with National Centre for Biological Sciences. 
“This would be the first of its kind institution of excellence to promote innovation in agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry domains,” Byre Gowda said. A proposal for upgradation of hospitals attached to government medical colleges in Koppal, Gadag, Chamarajnagar and Mysuru also got nod.
Schools and colleges being run by various temple trusts under the Muzrai department would soon have to comply with the roster system (caste reservation) in recruitment of teachers and other staff. 

The Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Rules, 2002 would be amended to make it mandatory for these institutions to recruit staff based on the system of merit and roaster. The Cabinet gave its nod to it on Thursday. “The educational institutions run by these temple trusts had no clear recruitment rules and the proposed amendment to the rules would bring greater transparency in recruitment,” said the minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Agriculture innovation Krishna Byre Gowda Parliamentary Affairs Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release