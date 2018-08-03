Government launches rural cleanliness campaign 'Swachhameva Jayate'

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Thursday launched “Swachhameva Jayate”, a campaign to make people in rural Karnataka take a pledge on cleanliness. Primary and high school students, who attended the event to launch the campaign here, took the pledge. “It is our duty as citizens to ensure that our land and environment are conserved. A huge part of that is in ensuring that we keep our surroundings clean,” Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said.

The Department of Rural Development also released the logo of the campaign — a boy and a girl standing in front of the map of Karnataka. “To take the message far and wide, the government has decided to focus on children as drivers of this message,” said Rural Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

The campaign coincides with the Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2018 survey being undertaken by the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen). The survey will rank all Indian districts and states on the basis of evaluation of sanitation status and will run from August 1 to 31.The survey will target 698 districts, 6,980 villages and 34,900 public places randomly across the country.