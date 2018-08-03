Home States Karnataka

Indigenous hook system for Naval Light Combat Aircraft completes successful trial

India has joined a select league of nations after a Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) of the armed forces successfully completed a deck landing manoeuvre on Thursday. 

Published: 03rd August 2018 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

The Light Combat Aircraft (Naval prototype) completes a deck landing using the indigenously developed arrestor hook system, at INS Hansa, Goa, on Thursday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: India has joined a select league of nations after a Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) of the armed forces successfully completed a deck landing manoeuvre on Thursday. Apart from India, only the US, Europe, Russia and China have this capability. According to a release by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the feat was achieved by a LCA Naval Protoype-2, which was piloted by Capt Shivnath Dahiya. Dahiya was successful in landing the fighter jet using the arrestor hook system with an arresting wire at moderate taxi-in speeds — a technique used aboard on aircraft carriers by a handful of armed forces around the world. The test was carried out at INS Hansa, the shore-based test facility in Goa.

Following the successful deck landing manoeuvre, T Suvarna Raju, CMD, HAL, said this was the first in a series of engagements planned at proving the arrestor hook capability. The HAL’s design wing, Aircraft Research and Design Centre (ARDC) has designed and developed the arrestor hook system (AHS) for ship deck operations of LCA Naval version. The LCA Naval prototype-2 has been integrated with this AHS. Having verified in-air operation of AHS in Bengaluru on July 23 this year, the aircraft has been operating at INS Hansa, Goa, since July 28.

Carrier Compatibility trials (CCT) of the naval version are slated to be carried out at shore-based test facilities at Indian Naval Base, Goa. The CCT involves completion of extensive shore-based trials before embarking on actual deck. This trial is the stepping stone towards completion of CCT trials of LCA Navy, a release by HAL said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Light Combat Aircraft Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Capt Shivnath Dahiya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release