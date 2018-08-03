Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Karwar-based chef abducted, killed in Afghanistan

The incident took place on Thursday morning when he was driving to work with two other colleagues-- a Malaysian and a Macedonian. 

Published: 03rd August 2018 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

KARWAR: A 39-year-old Karwar man is one among the three who were abducted and killed in Afghanistan capital Kabul on Thursday. He was working as a chef at French catering company ‘Sodexo’ in Kabul.

The three were abducted near Pul-e-Charkhi on the eastern outskirts of Kabul. After a couple of hours their bodies were found in a parked car in the Mussahi district in the southern part of Kabul province.

Patson Rodrigues, 39, from Kadawad near Karwar went to Kabul after completing his hotel management course from a Goa-based institute. For the last 10 years, he was employed as a French cuisine chef at a catering company. He used to come to Karwar twice a year and stayed for 20 days.

According to his family members in Kadawad, Patson used to call them twice a day, before going to work and after returning home. As usual, on Thursday morning he made a phone call around 8.30 am and spoke to his aged parents, wife and son. The same evening, the catering company called his father Jerome and said Patson was abducted.

Except for his father, Patson’s family members in Kadawadare still not aware of his death. They all just knew that he was abducted and efforts were on to release him.  

Patson was a simple man and he used to give a lot of importance to his family. He had last visited Karwar on May 15 and celebrated his marriage anniversary on May 26 in Goa and returned to Kabul on June 22.

According to the latest information, there was no news about Patson's mortal remains, but his relatives feel that it may take at least 4-5 days.

