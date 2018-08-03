Home States Karnataka

North Karnataka Bandh: It was just another day in the region

Except a few protest marches, dharnas, there was hardly any impact on normal life in region.
 

Members of Uttara Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangh stage a protest at Rani Chennamma Circle in Hubballi on Thursday | D HEMANTH

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The North Karnataka Bandh called by Uttara Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangh seeking separate statehood for North Karnataka turned into a flop show as prominent personalities, pro-farmer and pro-Kannada organisations had expressed their aversion to the bifurcation of the state. Except for a few protest marches and dharnas, there was hardly any impact on the normal life in the entire region.

All activities at Hubballi, from where actually the bandh call was given, went on as usual. Services of public transport buses were unhindered and school, colleges, government and private institutions worked like any other normal day. 

A few agitators staged a protest at Rani Chennamma Circle and submitted a memorandum to tahsildar seeking the government to fulfil their demand. The Hubballi-Dharwad police had made elaborate security arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents. The situation was not much different in Gadag and Haveri districts. In Belagavi, Vijayapura and Bagalkot district also, the bandh call did not have any impact on the normal life as local organisations were not consulted before the bandh call by Uttara Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangh and other-other associations. Condemning the bandh, activists of Karnataka Rakshna Vedike staged a protest and distributed roses among public wishing unity of the state.

Activists of the vedike took out a rally from Chennamma Circle to DC office in Belagavi and submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner S Ziyaulla urging the government to build a united and strong Karnataka by implementing the recommendations of Nanjundappa Committee Report. Meanwhile, the bandh failed to resonate in Hyderabad-Karnataka region as well. Schools, colleges and other business activities were normal in Bidar, Raichur, Yadgir and Kalaburagi districts. 

In Raichur, Hyderabad Karnataka Horata Samiti leader Razak Ustaad demanded Raichur to be made third capital of the state, if Belagavi was made the second. The leaders in other districts too did not support Mumbai-Karnataka bandh call.

Poor response in Ballari
The bandh call was a damp squib in Ballari. Buses plyed as usual and so did autorickshaws. Business establishments remained open.  Schools, colleges and government offices functioned normally. However, there were a few protests. Members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staged a protest stating that the vedike will not tolerate any attempt to divide the state 

KRV activists take out procession in Koppal
The bandh evoked no response in Koppal. Members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike took out a procession and submitted a memorandum to the taluk administration, while office-bearers of Hyderabad-Karnataka Horata Samiti  and Kannada Sahitya Parishat  submitted a memorandum to CM through Deputy Commissioner M Kanagavalli 

Sena urges Maha govt to move  SC against HDK 
The Shiv Sena has urged Maharashtra government to move the Supreme Court urging it to send a contempt notice to the state government to lodge its protest against what it’s calling a controversial statement made by Kumaraswamy to make Belagavi as the second capital of Karnataka.In a fresh editorial in its mouthpiece,  Saamna, Shiv Sena exerted pressure on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis by stating, “Maharashtra government should approach the Supreme Court urging it to send a contempt notice to the Karnataka government to protest against the CM’s remarks.’’ 

