CCTV cameras now must at public places

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the state government notifying the Karnataka Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Rules, all establishments — from commercial shops to religious places — will now have to adhere to safety measures to ensure safety and security of the people visiting their establishment.

Every commercial and industrial establishment, religious place, educational institution, hospital, sports complex, railway and bus station and place of organised congregation are liable to provide safety measures. Under the new rule, measures for access control has to be taken and CCTV cameras must be installed.

Those who fail to comply with the rules will have to pay penalty for the first two months. Continuous failure will lead to temporary sealing and closure of the establishment.