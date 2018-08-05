D V Sadananda Gowda: State has 6 lakh illegal immigrants

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Saturday said many illegal immigrants in Bengaluru and other parts of the state were supporting anti-national elements and the Centre will act against such people. Addressing members of the BJP Bengaluru executive committee, the senior BJP leader said, according to reports, nearly two lakh illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were residing in the state capital and another four lakh illegal immigrants were working in coffee estates in Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts.

“Many of them support anti-national elements. There is no place in the country for those supporting anti-national elements,” the minister said. The Centre will act against illegal immigrants, the minister said, referring to measures that are being put in place to identify and act against illegal immigrants.

‘State govt may fall anytime’

Sadananda Gowda said the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in the state will collapse at any time and BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa can become the CM again. “Political dynamics in the state can change at any time,” he said. The BJP leader, who represents Bengaluru North Lok Sabha segment in the Parliament, said the coalition government has indulged in rampant corruption and people will teach them a lesson in the ensuing urban local bodies election.

Yeddyurappa too hit out at the state government by saying that a party with just 37 MLAs and rejected by people is in power. “People of the state were ready to elect 130 seats for us and in Bengaluru we could have won 16 seats. Due to some mistakes, we could not get a majority. In Lok Sabha polls, we must win over 20 of the 28 seats in the state,” he said. Directing BJP leaders in the city to work towards building party base in the city, the BJP leader said tickets to contest Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections will be given to only those working for the party.