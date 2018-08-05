Man held for abusive Instagram post on Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy

By PTI

MANGALURU: A 24-year-old man has been arrested for posting "abusive" comments against Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on social media platform Instagram, police said here today.

Prashant Poojary (24), of nearby Bantwal, was arrested yesterday by Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths based on a suo motu complaint, they said.

The message containing "derogatory" comments against Kumaraswamy was posted on Instagram in Tulu language, officials said.

ALSO READ: 75 days in office: H D Kumaraswamy visits 8 districts in Old Mysuru region, 25 temples across South India

Based on a communication sent to the Mangaluru East police station by Deputy Commissioner of Police Uma Prashant, a case was registered in this connection on Thursday.

Police said the post was worded in a way that it could hurt communal sentiments and disturb public order.

Poojary was charged under section 153(A) of the IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), they added.