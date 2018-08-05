Prajwal Revanna will not be fielded from Hassan seat, says father H D Revanna

By Express News Service

HOLENARASIPUR: Public Works Department Minister H D Revanna on Saturday said that his son Prajwal Revanna will not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Hassan constituency. JD (S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, who represents Hassan in Lok Sabha, had earlier stated that he would not contest next elections and his grandson Prajwal will be the party candidate. Now, with the changed political equations in the country ahead of 2019 Lok sabha polls, Gowda is likely to contest from Hassan.

Speaking to reporters, Revanna said his son Prajwal is a budding politician and has bright future in politics. “Let him work in the interest of the party,” he said. Currently, Prajwal is party general secretary and organise the party first and contest parliament elections in future, he said.