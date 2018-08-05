Soon, quench your thirst for one rupee at KSRTC bus stands   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon passengers boarding buses from Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus stands need not look for shops selling packaged mineral water to quench their thirst. Instead, they just have to make a beeline for the nearest RO (reverse osmosis) plant. Such RO plants, each to cost over `5 lakh, have been installed at Pandavapura and Srirangapatna bus stations in Mandya division. KSRTC has set a target of installing such plants in all 156 bus stations across the state within this fiscal year. KSRTC has fixed a price of `1 for half litre, `2 for one litre and `5 for five litre.

KSRTC MD S R Umashankar told TNIE that drinking water for passengers have been made available in bus stations across the state. “But as the source of water differs from one bus station to another, the corporation cannot guarantee the purity of water,’’ he said. Thus keeping in mind the interests of poor passengers, who travel frequently in KSRTC buses, the corporation decided to install high-end reverse osmosis plants at all bus stations.

“On our request, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited will install RO plants at 30 bus stands using its corporate social responsibility funds,” he said. “At bus stations where we cannot attract funds, KSRTC will be spending its own money,’’ he added. While Pandavapura and Srirangapatna have already got the plant, Nagamangala, Malavalli, Melukote, K R Pet, Harapanahalli, Harihara, Honnalli, Jagaluru, Bhadravathi, Hiriyur, Dharmasthala, Subrahmanya, and Kundapur will soon get it. KSRTC has shelved its plans to set up a packaged drinking water plant and supply bottled water to passengers on lines of Rail Neer, sources told Express.