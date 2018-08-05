Home States Karnataka

State universities to observe ‘no-vehicle day’  

 The Higher Education Department has directed all government-run higher education institutions and universities to observe “No Vehicle Day” once a week at their campuses. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Higher Education Department has directed all government-run higher education institutions and universities to observe “No Vehicle Day” once a week at their campuses. This applies for both staff and students. This decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by Higher Education Minister GT Devegowda which was attended by vice-chancellors of state-run universities. 
The first “No Vehicle Day” will be observed on August 15. 

“The minister asked all the VCs what their contribution was towards nature and to reduce pollution. A few VCs suggested to the minister about ‘No Vehicle Day’...,” a senior official of the department said. All state-run universities have been asked  to issue notifications. “No fuel/vehicle day would mean that both staff and students should come to their respective campuses once a week either by walking or using a bicycle or an electric vehicle,” the official said.“In case any student or staff comes to the campus in their personal vehicle, he or she should be sent back and marked as absent,” the official added.

