Urban local bodies polls may cause friction between Congress, JD(S)

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy might have made his coalition partner Congress happy by appointing district in-charge ministers, but the post is dicier than ever at a time when the state is heading for urban local bodies elections on August 29. Problems between coalition partners will mount further when they fight each other to take control of local bodies. Sources said it will also increase animosity between both the parties as district ministers will naturally help his/her own party members.

If coalition partners fail to arrive at an understanding for ULB polls, it will spoil the newly-found-harmony of party leaders in Old Mysuru region. Although the district minister post is more about the government and taking control of the district administration, it will help the minister to ensure his/her party’s victory in many local bodies.Though Congress and JD(S) leaders are maintaining that all is well and there is no threat to the coalition government, both the parties are arch-rivals in Old Mysuru region and are yet to come to terms.

Sources said both the parties are aiming to play a big brother role in the districts by winning the maximum number seats in local bodies polls. In Mysuru, JD(S) and Congress workers don’t see eye to eye and District Minister G T Devegowda, acting in a partisan manner to support his party, may lead to resentment in the Congress. Devegowda, who had defeated Siddaramaiah in the recent Assembly polls, may want his party to take control of many local bodies. But, this would not go well with the Congress as it is not ready to play a junior partner to the JD(S).

In Ramanagara district, if District Minister D K Shiva Kumar tries to strengthen the Congress, it will give scope to differences.It will not be easy for both the coalition partners in Mandya, Kolar, Tumakuru and Hassan districts as local leaders have already locked horns with each other on many issues.

My son will not contest Lok Sabha polls, says G T Devegowda

Mysuru: Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda said his son Harish Gowda will not contest LS polls. He said his family is not in a mood or strong enough to fight Parliamentary elections. He said Congreess and JD(S) men will follow directions of party bosses in Lok Sabha elections. He said the government will soon appoint chairmen to boards and corporations and syndicate members to universities.