Karnataka village celebrates as their oldest resident crosses 109 years

Hundreds of villagers thronged Tambake family’s Arjunagi farmhouse on the village’s outskirts where the festivities were held from 10 am to 1 pm.

Published: 07th August 2018 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

Sayavva Siddappa Tambake (inset) celebrates her 109th birthday with 91 members of her family | Express

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Yakkundi village near Vijayapura wasn’t celebrating just any birthday. Its oldest resident  — Sayavva Siddappa Tambake — turned 109 years young on August 3. And the village celebrated the momentous occasion in a grand manner.Wearing a beautiful Ilkal saree in dark green with a red border and with 91 members of her family gathered round her, besides the entire village, Sayavva looked serene and extremely happy. 

Hundreds of villagers thronged Tambake family’s Arjunagi farmhouse on the village’s outskirts where the festivities were held from 10 am to 1 pm. Known fondly as Savitri Ajji by all in the village, Sayavva is the head of Tambake family of Yakkundi. To convey their love for her, all her family members dropped flower petals on her wishing her a  longer and healthier life. Some of her grandchildren even showered her with gold-plated flowers as the birthday celebrations began. 

The village wore a festive look. The Tambake family hosted lunch for the entire village to mark the occasion. Even after scoring a century and more, Savitri Ajji still walks with ease and takes care of herself without anyone’s support.  Her family members attribute Ajji’s energy and healthy life to her nature to stay happy always. According to one of her grandsons Ramesh Tambake, Ajji is still very fit and does all the work herself at home. While highlighting the healthy lifestyle which her mother-in-law led throughout the last several decades, one of her daughters-in-law, Boramma who also is an old woman, said she is lucky to be a member of Savitri Ajji’s family. Savitri has four sons, three daughters and a large number of grandchildren,great-grandchildren. 

