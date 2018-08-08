Congress gets over 200 applications for 15 research internship posts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The political research internship offered by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has received an overwhelming response where 210 applications have applied for 15 posts. The last date to apply for internships is August 13.

A source from KPCC said that the applicants include students pursuing post-graduation, law courses and management courses.

While inviting applications, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao had written on social media, “Research is always critical to any party and more so now, to counter the barrage of fake news and propaganda in our country. Come join us. Learn and help Congress party in our effort to fight for the truth.”

During the internship, the candidates are expected to help the party with it’s research and campaigns.