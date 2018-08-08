Karnataka state-run universities to get sanitary napkin vending machines

Rashmi Belur By

BENGALURU: State-run universities and degree colleges will soon get sanitary napkin vending machines along with incinerators.

The Department of Higher Education is looking for corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives from companies. The first such machine has been installed at Maharani’s Science College for Women in Mysuru.

According to the proposal, each college will get one machine. In universities, the machines will be installed at girls’ hostels. Students can get the napkins by inserting Rs 5 coins in the machines.

Department officials say a few corporate companies have come forward to be part of the project. “We have sought funds in the budget, but somehow it was not included. Now, CSR is the only option left. At local levels, college principals can approach local bodies and alumni,” the official added.

Intention behind the initiative is good but students feel it won’t work for long. “One such machine installed in a girls’ hostel in Bangalore University’s Jnana Bharathi campus lies unused due to poor quality of sanitary napkins,” says a student.