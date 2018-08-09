Bidar to become starting ground for Karnataka Lok Sabha poll battle

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi is coming to Bidar to address a public gathering on Monday. He is visiting the district first time after the swearing-in ceremony of H D Kumaraswamy as CM.

ALSO READ | Ahead of Lok Sabha election, BJP needs to boost workers’ morale in Karnataka

While the Bidar DCC unit is saying that the programme was organised to express gratitude to the AICC president for nominating Bhalki MLA Eshwar Khandre as KPCC working president, sources in the Congress party said Rahul would be arriving to Bidar to thank people of Karnataka for electing the Congress as the second largest party in the Legislative Assembly.

However, sources maintained that he’d request people of Karnataka to give more strength by electing more MPs of the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls as the party could not get more seats in the previous Lok Sabha elections from the State.

Rahul seems to have attached more importance to Bidar district as he had visited many places for state assembly polls and he chanted vachanas of social reformer Basaveshwara, whose work place was Basavakalyan of Bidar district.