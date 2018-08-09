Home States Karnataka

Bidar to become starting ground for Karnataka Lok Sabha poll battle

All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi is coming to Bidar to address a public gathering on Monday.

Published: 09th August 2018 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is coming to Bidar to address a public gathering on Monday (File | PTI)

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi is coming to Bidar to address a public gathering on Monday. He is visiting the district first time after the swearing-in ceremony of H D Kumaraswamy as CM.

ALSO READ | Ahead of Lok Sabha election, BJP needs to boost workers’ morale in Karnataka

While the Bidar DCC unit  is saying that the programme was organised to express gratitude to the AICC president for nominating Bhalki MLA Eshwar Khandre as KPCC working president, sources in the Congress party said Rahul would be arriving to Bidar to thank people of Karnataka for electing the Congress as the second largest party in the Legislative Assembly.

However, sources maintained that he’d request people of Karnataka to give more strength by electing more MPs of the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls as the party could not get more seats in the previous Lok Sabha elections from the State.

Rahul seems to have attached more importance to Bidar district as he had visited many places for state assembly polls and he chanted vachanas of social reformer Basaveshwara, whose work place was Basavakalyan of Bidar district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bidar 2019 general elections Karnataka politics Rahul Gandhi Karnataka Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects