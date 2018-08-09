Bodh Gaya attack was to avenge ‘atrocities’against Rohingyas: NIA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested one more suspected member of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) on Tuesday night in connection with the terror attack in Bodh Gaya. Investigation has revealed that the terror attack was planned to avenge the alleged atrocities against Rohingyas in Myanmar.

Adil alias Assadullah (29), a resident of Elisabad in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, was arrested by the NIA team from an autorickshaw stand near the Cantonment Railway Station in Bengaluru. The agency has sought his transit remand from the Special NIA Court in the city.

“During the search, an NIA team recovered three mobile sets, bank payment slips, handwritten notes in Bengali and a notebook containing notes on chemical formulas for preparation of IEDs. He is the right-hand man of Zahidul Islam alias Kausar,” the NIA said.

Kausar, a resident of Jamalpur district in Bangladesh, is a top leader of JMB in India and also a member of Majlis-ash-Shura (the highest consultative body of JMB). He was arrested from Ramanagara on Sunday evening.

Kausar had been absconding after the Burdwan blast and recovery of IEDs near Kalchakra Maidan of Bodh Gaya in Bihar. A non-bailable warrant and lookout circular were issued against him. He is also wanted in serial blast cases in Bangladesh. Kausar was also involved in the Trishal police van attack in Bangladesh. He was sentenced to 95 years of imprisonment in all by Bangladeshi courts and one murder case against him is still pending trial.

In 2014, he escaped from custody in Bangladesh and illegally entered India. He was part of JMB module involved in preparation of IEDs in Burdwan, an official release said. “He is an expert in making IEDs and circuit designs,” the release said.

So far, seven people have been arrested in connection with the recovery of IEDs and minor explosion in Bodh Gaya.